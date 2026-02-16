Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf girls' basketball team applauded for sportsmanship during tournament

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 13, seven of the eight usually-scheduled teams from schools for the deaf or hard of hearing came together for the annual competition during the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association tournament.

Over three days, the tournament was held in Connecticut, and during the girls' basketball game on Friday, a moment of compassion and character stood out.

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf was playing West Hartford's American School for the Deaf. Late in the fourth quarter, 14-year-old Bella was on the court.

"I think we had 10 points to their fifty-something," said Bella through an interpreter. "Our coach called the timeout, and we were like, 'What's up, coach? And he said, 'Well, there's a new player on the court, and I want you to give the ball to her.'"

What the coach meant was passing the ball back to the competition, specifically to the player in jersey No. 33, who was a senior playing her last year of girls' basketball games for this school.

"Then, she shot, and she made it, and she was so happy," said Bella. "She gave me a hug, and I'm just going to always remember that moment."

WPSD players passed to the other team's player so much that the American School for the Deaf got four more points.

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Athletic Director Kallie Mendenhall said this tournament is only for schools on the East Coast with players who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"There was something bigger than basketball in that moment," said Mendenhall.

It's a moment that's resonating with those beyond that community. During an interview with KDKA-TV, Mendenhall was asked whether the team gained something despite the loss.

"Growth and mindset, character building," Mendenhall said. "There are moments when we can demonstrate mutual respect and take a step back to see what really matters."

Bella agreed.

"Kindness can do so much more to get you ahead than winning," she said.

WPSD's team was later recognized with a sportsmanship award at the tournament.