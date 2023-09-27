Western Pennsylvania college student honored with Carnegie Medal for saving truck driver from fiery crash

On A Positive Note: Community comes out for run honoring Joey Fabus

MIDWAY, Pa. (KDKA) - A western Pennsylvania man is being honored for an act of heroism that saved a truck driver from a fiery crash in October 2022.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to people throughout North America who risk their own safety to rescue those who are in danger and its considered the highest civilian honor for heroism.

On October 16, 2022, 25-year-old David Duffey of Midway was driving in Irwin when he witnessed a tractor-trailer in front of him begin to veer off of the road and hit the guide rail, concrete barrier, and overpass.

At that point, the truck came to a stop with the trailer facing toward the sky and burst into flames.

It was then Duffey jumped into action.

Duffey lifted himself through the passenger side window, which had been broken in the accident, and began to rescue the driver of the truck.

He was able to pull 56-year-old Shune E. Moore from the truck and onto the ground.

From there, Duffey along with another man were able to pull the driver about seven feet from the crash site when an explosion knocked Duffey and the other man to the ground.

That explosion shot flames into the air as high as 15 feet.

Thanks to Duffey's quick action, no one suffered any burns but Moore was treated at the hospital and Duffey suffered a broken back.

Recipients of the Carnegie Medal are awarded a financial grant and throughout the last 119 years since the fund was created by Andrew Carnegie, nearly $45 million have been given in one-time grants.

If you or someone you know has carried out an act of heroism you can nominate them online on the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission at this link.