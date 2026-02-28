Western Pennsylvania lawmakers release statements amid Iran strikes

Early on Saturday, the United States and Israel announced a major military operation against Iran after weeks of threats from President Donald Trump amid efforts to make a new deal to rein in its nuclear program.

The president said on Truth Social that the U.S. was "undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests."

The military operation was called "Operation Epic Fury."

Meanwhile, the reactions to the strikes against Iran were mostly split along partisan lines among Western Pennsylvania elected officials.

Pennsylvania senators praise decision to strike Iran

Democratic Senator John Fetterman took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the operation.

"Operation Epic Fury," Fetterman's post read. "President Trump has been willing to do what's right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel."

Republican Senator Dave McCormick also posted to X to voice his support of the military and the strike.

"For decades, the Iranian regime has killed Americans, threatened Israel and our allies in the region with their ballistic missiles and nuclear ambitions, and butchered tens of thousands of its own people," McCormick wrote. "They are the world's number one sponsor of terror. The president has given the ayatollahs a chance for a deal, and they have rejected a path to peace and prosperity. I am praying for our brave troops and our steadfast allies who stand with us during this challenging and noble mission."

Veteran and Congressman Rep. Chris Deluzio calls for a vote

Democratic Congressman Chris Deluzio, a former U.S. Navy officer, also took to X, saying that the U.S. House of Representatives should be called back into session and take a vote on the decision to carry out a military operation in Iran.

"Congress should reconvene immediately and put an end to this before the region is further destabilized and precious American lives are lost," Rep. Deluzio wrote. "To every hawk cheerleading this war, answer a simple question: how many American troops should die for this?"

In a press release, Representative Mike Kelly praised the president's decision to strike Iran, saying it was an example of keeping Americans safe.

"President Trump's decisive military action in Iran once again reinforces his commitment to American security both at home and abroad," Rep. Kelly's statement said. "Iran has proven time and time again it should not have nuclear weapons. The Iranian regime remains the world's largest state sponsor of terror and has repeatedly targeted America and its allies for years. Iranian leaders should work with U.S. officials to reach a diplomatic deal as soon as possible. God bless the men and women of our American military for their courage, dedication, and commitment."