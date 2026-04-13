Walmart employee shot and killed in parking lot in West Virginia

A Walmart employee was shot and killed inside her vehicle in Nitro, West Virginia, authorities said on Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted to Facebook that 40-year-old Misty Rose Williams was fatally shot by 54-year-old Eric Dewayne Richmond on Monday morning in the parking lot of the Nitro Marketplace Walmart. He was charged with first-degree murder and was arraigned on Monday afternoon at Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said that Williams died from a single gunshot wound. She was found "slumped over" inside her vehicle after her coworkers went looking for her after she did not return from her break, officials said. Authorities said Williams and Richmond share children.

Law enforcement said it reviewed surveillance footage and identified the 54-year-old man as the suspect.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No other information was released on Monday, including a motive or other circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169.