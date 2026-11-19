A West Virginia University student has been arrested for what campus police called a "pattern of alleged sexual crimes."

The West Virginia University Police Department issued a campus alert on Thursday to warn about four assaults involving the same suspect.

Authorities did not identify the student but said the suspect is banned from campus as the investigation by police and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities continues.

Police said the assaults happened at locations on and off campus.

The university didn't provide any other information about the suspect or the crimes but asked anyone with information to contact police either by phone at 304-293-3136, through the LiveSafe app or by visiting the department at 886 Chestnut Ridge. Information can be shared anonymously, police said.

Police encouraged students to download the LiveSafe app, which allows communication with police and lets people virtually walk their friends home. Students should also stay aware of their surroundings, trust their feelings and call 911 if either they or someone else is in danger, police said.