West Virginia University fraternity raided by police amid ongoing hazing investigation

A fraternity house at West Virginia University was raided by law enforcement, weeks after being placed on interim suspension following hazing allegations.

Video captured by the Daily Athenaeum from outside the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house along North High Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, showed a large group of students gathering as the raid was taking place.

WVU police said that officers from the department were serving search warrants as part of an investigation into ongoing alleged hazing.

Law enforcement officials could be seen leaving the fraternity house with what appeared to be bags of evidence, the video showed.

Search warrants were served at two West Virginia University fraternities on Monday, Oct. 26. The Daily Athenaeum

Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said that officers from the department were there to provide support to university police.

"Due to the nature of the investigations, no other details will be released at this time," WVU police said. "We will provide updates as they become available."

Earlier this month, the fraternity was placed on an interim suspension following multiple reports of hazing activities.

Warrants were also served at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house along Belmar Avenue, police said.