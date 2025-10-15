Watch CBS News
West Virginia University issues campus warning following report of burglaries

Mike Darnay
West Virginia University has issued a campus warning in Morgantown after multiple burglaries were reported over the weekend.

University police said that people who live along North High Street and Belmar Avenue reported items being stolen from rooms in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12. 

Police said the reports were filed hours after the alleged burglaries and it appears the homes were gotten into through unlocked doors or windows.

Three suspects have been identified by police in connection with the burglaries, but no descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 304-293-3136, submit a tip online, or visit the department along Chestnut Ridge Road.

Police are encouraging people to routinely check their homes to make sure windows, doors, and other ways into homes are securely locked and any suspicious behavior should be reported immediately.

