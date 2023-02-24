West Virginia trooper faces domestic battery, strangulation charges

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia State Police trooper was arrested Friday stemming from a domestic complaint, authorities said.

Joseph Comer turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and was charged with domestic battery and felony strangulation. Comer was arraigned in magistrate court and released on $30,000 bond, State Police spokesman Capt. R.A. Maddy said in a news release.

The statement had no further information. It wasn't immediately known whether Comer has an attorney who could comment on the charges.