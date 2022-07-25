Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID-19
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- United States Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement released Monday morning.
The senator has mild symptoms and is isolating, the statement said.
He is vaccinated and boosted, they said.
Here is Sen. Manchin's statement.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.