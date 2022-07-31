Watch CBS News
West Virginia Senate balks on governor's income tax cut plan

/ AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 10% reduction in West Virginia's income tax proposed by Gov. Jim Justice stalled Friday in the Senate.

Instead of taking up the Republican governor's proposal, the Senate explained its intentions to reduce the personal property tax and business inventory tax if voters in November approve a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to do so.

The GOP-controlled House easily passed the income tax cut Thursday without debate.

Senate President Craig Blair has said an income tax reduction alone would not aid the state economy or attract businesses and new residents.

"I assure you by the time that we get to Nov. 8, with the help of the members in this body and those outside of the body, the people are going to understand that this is our best path forward," Blair said Friday.

The state ended the last fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The income tax reduction was part of Gov. Jim Justice's special session announcement last week. It was the third attempt to cut personal state income taxes in the past year.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

