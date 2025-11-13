West Virginia beats Pitt in 192nd Backyard Brawl

Harlan Obioha had 19 points, Honor Huff scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 71-49 on Thursday night in the 192nd Backyard Brawl.

West Virginia (4-0) has won seven of the last nine meetings in the series, with blowout losses the past two seasons, to take a 102-90 all-time advantage.

Jasper Floyd had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists for West Virginia. DJ Thomas added 10 points. Obioha made 8 of 9 shots and Huff made up for 2-of-10 shooting by making 9 of 12 free throws.

Cameron Corhen had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Pittsburgh (3-1), and Omari Witherspoon added 11 points. The Panthers shot 37.6% from the field and attempted just six free throws.

West Virginia led 34-25 at halftime after closing on a 15-2 run that included 13 straight points. Obioha and Thomas each had 10 points for West Virginia. Pitt missed its final eight shots of the first half.

The Mountaineers pulled away after scoring the opening 12 points of the second half. Huff closed another 13-0 run with nine straight points, six coming at the free-throw line, to secure it.