West Virginia double homicide, fatal law enforcement shooting under investigation

A double homicide and a fatal law enforcement shooting are under investigation by authorities in West Virginia.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that dispatchers received a 911 call from a home along Middle Grave Creek Road near Moundsville around 1:45 a.m. and that no one was speaking on the line.

Deputies responded to the home to investigate, and when they arrived in the area, the sheriff's office said a man fired a pistol at them.

"A deputy returned fire, fatally striking the suspect," the sheriff's office said, adding that they then entered the home and found two deceased individuals.

The sheriff's office didn't clarify whether the man who opened fire at them was responsible for the two deaths. The names of the man who was shot by deputies and the individuals found in the home haven't been released.

The investigation into the two incidents was referred to as active and ongoing and is being handled by the sheriff's office and the West Virginia State Police.

Moundsville is located in the West Virginia Panhandle, around 11 miles south of Wheeling.