Man from West Virginia wanted for 11 years found in Ecuador, officials say

A West Virginia man wanted for more than 10 years on child pornography charges was found in Ecuador and later arrested, federal authorities said.

David Buzzard, 76, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Miami on May 6, the federal law enforcement agency said in a news release. Officials said the Ohio County man, who was wanted for possessing child porn, was indicted in April 2015 after an FBI investigation. He had not been seen until his arrest in Florida last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it began investigating Buzzard's whereabouts in 2018 and learned he was using a third-party business in North Carolina to receive, scan and forward his mail to Cuenca, Ecuador. Federal authorities said they then confirmed where he was living and got him deported from the South American country.

The 76-year-old man is waiting for transportation to West Virginia. It was not immediately clear when he will be extradited.

"The U.S. Embassy in Quito, the Ecuadorian National Police and Ecuadorian migration authorities provided substantial assistance in facilitating the deportation," the news release said. "The Justice Department's Office of International Affairs also provided assistance."