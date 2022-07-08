West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway to close during improvement project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport will close a runway for an improvement project.

The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29 through Nov. 13 without disrupting commercial traffic, and all day from Sept. 12 until it reopens on Sept. 15, the Charleston airport said in a news release. Airlines that serve the airport have been notified of the closures.

The runway, which hasn't seen improvements since 2003, will receive a 2-inch asphalt overlay. Other upgrades are planned to the runway lighting system, runway edge lights, electrical conductors and runway exit signs, the statement said.

It marks the final phase of a three-year project, which was funded by a federal grant.