West Virginia eatery among Yelp's "outrageous outdoor dining spots"

An eatery in West Virginia was named among the most "outrageous outdoor dining spots" by Yelp.

Yelp released its "10 Outrageous Outdoor Dining Spots 2025" list, and Hillbilly Hot Dogs in Lesage was included.

The iconic eatery in Cabell County is known for its gourmet hot dogs "with flavor combos as unusual as the place itself," according to Yelp. Diners can eat in two repurposed school buses, enjoy hot dogs at picnic tables, check out the kissing booth or stop by the wedding chapel, all while capturing breathtaking views of the Ohio River.

Hillbilly Hot Dogs even has a "Weenie Song," set to the tune of the old vaudeville song "Where the Money Goes."

If the unique atmosphere isn't enough to sell you, the joint also serves "next-level amazing" hot dogs, according to Yelp. Its menu features more than 20 specialty hot dogs. Hillbilly Hot Dogs also serves burgers, sandwiches and other meals.

"Hillbilly Hot Dogs not only lives up to the hype, it exceeds it," a Yelp reviewer wrote in 2024.

Sonny and Sherry Knight opened the eatery in September 1999, and it's still going strong in 2025. The business has evolved and expanded since its opening, saying it owes its success to "all of you thousands of weenie lovers who visit us each and every year."

Sonny Knight, known as the "Weenie Man," died in 2021, and Sherry Knight continues to run the restaurant. It is open Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Yelp said it compiled a list of 10 places that offered unique outdoor dining experiences and received top ratings from Yelp users to create the list.