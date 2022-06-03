West Virginia governor Jim Justice confirms Lyme disease diagnosis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said blood tests confirmed that he has Lyme disease.

Justice announced the diagnosis Wednesday night, more than a week after he began feeling ill after events in Wheeling and Blacksville.

The Republican governor said he will remain on antibiotics for several weeks to continue fighting the infection.

"I'm feeling better every day," Justice said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.

"I remind all West Virginians, when you go outdoors, monitor yourself for ticks and use insect repellent to stay safe," Justice said.

In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.