West Virginia cleans up after historic and deadly flooding over weekend

Torrential rain on Saturday led to historic and deadly flooding in northern West Virginia.

The flash flooding has killed at least six people and several people remain missing, authorities said.

"And then it's just total chaos. Just mud and water. It just pours," Mary Brown of Ohio County said.

Brown's home along Lumber Avenue in Overbrook is covered in mud and soaked after the devastating flash floods.

"The night it happened, I took my dogs and went upstairs, took the curtains off the front window, and watched everything take place," Brown said. "Then you started seeing cars come down the creek, hit the bridge, and go under. You're never sure if people are in or not."

Dive crews spent the day looking for those people still missing. A car was pulled from the debris that is clogging the Shilling Bridge over the Big Wheeling Creek, but it was empty. Mud, debris and destruction are everywhere you look.

While KDKA's crew was at the scene of clean-up operations on Monday, a gentleman ran down the street asking for a flashlight because they had turned the power back on, and something in his basement had caught fire. The fire department responded to his home to help.

"The furnace kept trying to turn on with the AC and everything, and then it started catching fire, I think. I don't know, smoking or something. So thank God I ran down there and grabbed people to come help."

The area was flooded, and now crews are dealing with the potential of flames, just a basic idea of what's going on in Overbrook, one of the hardest hit areas.

For the people of this little place, there is so much to clean up and much despair, but equal parts resolve and kindness.

"There are people that have offered me money," resident Sandy Minor said. "When I walked over there this morning, this one lady was like 'I just wanna bless you.' I don't know this lady from a can of paint. ... That makes you cry."