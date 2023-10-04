West Mifflin Police searching for missing and endangered man Lydell Harvey

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Police in West Mifflin are searching for a man who has been been considering missing and endangered since September 19, Lydell Harvey.

According to police, Harvey was last seen getting into an Uber on September 19 in the area of Midway Drive.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, and blue jeans, carrying a Giant Eagle bag and a backpack.

He's 42 years old and described as 6'1", 200 pounds with some facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.

