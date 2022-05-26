West Mifflin police warn of credit card skimming devices at stores

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are warning people to check their bank accounts while they investigate reports of credit card skimming devices.

Police said the devices were possibly placed at the self-checkout lines at the Sam's Club and Target in West Mifflin, as well as the self-pay tables at Applebee's.

Anyone who may have used a credit card at those locations between May 14 and 15 is asked to check their accounts to make sure they haven't been compromised. If you find something suspicious, police said to contact your bank and call their department to file a report.

According to the Trib, two men from Romania were charged with felony counts of access device fraud and criminal conspiracy after Frazer police said they used skimming devices at the self-checkout lanes at the Pittsburgh Mills Sam's Club.

The Frazer police chief told the Trib they may also be responsible for the skimmers at the West Mifflin location and stores in Monroeville and Butler Township.

The FBI said skimming devices capture data or record cardholders' PINs so they can use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from the victim's accounts.

Consumers and financial institutions lose an estimated $1 billion from skimming each year, the FBI said.

West Mifflin police said their investigation is still active.