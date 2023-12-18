Every West Mifflin elementary student gets a toy from "Santa Cop" program

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- West Mifflin police officers got word that hundreds of students in kindergarten through third grade in the borough are on the nice list this year and they knew they had to help Santa.

Kids at Homeville Elementary School received a magical Christmas surprise on Monday morning.

"It means so much to our children. Their faces light up when they have the opportunity to see all the toys. It's like the best thing in the world," said Sharna Baker, principal of Homeville Elementary School.

West Mifflin police officers are taking their duties to a new level. They collected hundreds of toys and they're helping every student pick out a toy to take home.

"Just the kids, seeing them, coming in and seeing the excitement in their faces and knowing that all the kids are going to get something for Christmas, just being able to partner together with the school district, it makes a big difference in the community," said Sgt. Ryan Sabol with the West Mifflin Police Department.

Santa's helpers in blue will also hand out gifts to students at Clara Barton Elementary later this week.

Sabol said all elementary students in the school district, which is about 600, will get a new toy.

Parents tell Principal Baker how much they appreciate this Santa Cop program. For many students, this may be the only present they receive this Christmas.

"Some of our children are economically disadvantaged and it's their opportunity to get a brand new toy, so it's wonderful," Baker said.

The West Mifflin Police Department's Santa Cop toy drive at Walmart was a success last week. They collected toys and cash to buy more with help from U.S. Steel and Froggy Radio.

This program gives kids something to smile about and they make some new friends.

"Oftentimes children see police and it's a negative situation where someone's arrested or in trouble. In this case, they're there as friends, it's a partnership. They actually help the children shop, they have their Santa hats on. It's a great, great opportunity for the children to see the police in a positive, happy light," Baker said.

"I just hope the kids understand that the police department is here to help them and if they have an issue that they can approach us and come to us, that we are here to help them, that we are the good guys," Sabol said.

Sabol's Christmas wish is that the program keeps expanding so more students in the district can benefit from it.

If you'd like to help West Mifflin police collect more toys for next year, you can make a donation anytime throughout the year. Just call the police department and ask for Sgt. Sabol.