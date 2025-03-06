West Mifflin leaders announce big step toward building proposed community recreation center

West Mifflin borough just took a major step toward getting a top-notch community center.

It's a project that's been in the works for many years. For the first time, council showed off what the facility could look like and the services it could provide.

Plans for a proposed community recreation center in West Mifflin are closer to being cemented.

"We don't have a main street and we're hoping this will become our focal point of the community so we can gather people together as a community," said Dan Davis, West Mifflin council member.

The borough announced Thursday it has commissioned architecture firm AE Works to begin a feasibility study.

Council shared the preliminary renderings for the center, which they said will be built where the former middle school used to be on Camp Hollow Road. The borough acquired the 30-acre property in 2022.

"We have a preliminary drawing that's up here, which includes a few multipurpose fields, the brown area on the drawing is the building in itself, and then you'll see a couple fields in the back, and we also have an amphitheater," said Scott Stephenson, West Mifflin council president.

Stephenson said they also want the facility to have indoor basketball courts, exercise rooms, a 300-person banquet hall, and rooms for meetings and activities.

The hope is that the community center will serve as a multi-generational hub for people in and around West Mifflin.

"I ran for council seven years ago because this was my goal, to get a center that everyone can use, from seniors to children to daycare to an indoor walking track to a little cafe to something that everybody can attend," said borough councilwoman Karen Santoro.

"I've been here for my entire life and it's growing and it's getting better, and we need this," said West Mifflin councilman Anthony Topolnak.

Local leaders said they expect the center to become an economic driver that benefits the entire Mon Valley.

"It's designed to also hopefully attract more people to come into the area and we're just all looking forward to this," said State Rep. John Inglis, (D) 38th District

The feasibility study must be completed to see how the project can progress, and what they can put on the site. West Mifflin borough manager Brian Kamauf said the multi-year project will probably cost $15 to 20 million, but they'll have a better estimate in the future.

"We're hoping to have some groundbreaking next year, but funding is going to be part of it, so there's a multifaceted approach to this. Hopefully soon than later, but funding will be part of it, it's nice to have the initial few million to start the project, but it'll take several more to get the completion," Kamauf said.

Council members said they plan to host several town halls to get input from local leaders and residents.

"We have worked really hard to get this and I'm so excited that I'm here to be able to see this and I'm looking forward to the future with it," Santoro said.