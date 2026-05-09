West Mayfield Youth Baseball league asks for help after concession stand break-in

A Beaver County youth baseball organization is asking for help after it says someone broke into a concession stand and stole money.

Strike by strike, Matt Niedbala is working to make their concession stand whole again after Friday's burglary.

"The door was broken, so we have to repair that," Niedbala said. "It's pretty devastating."

But while the door can be replaced, replacing the stolen cash box with roughly $400 to $500 inside is a taller task at West Mayfield Community Park.

Proceeds from the stand support the youth baseball organization, which includes 60 kids. They've used it to pay for new batting cages, along with improving the field and paying the umpires.

Now, not only are they down the stolen cash, but they had to spend hundreds on the new door.

"That's what's really hurtful with us, is that they came in and, we're a nonprofit organization, group of small families down here, and they basically stole from kids. And it really stinks," Niedbala said.

That includes Niedbala's twin boys. He told them about the robbery.

"They were really angry last night. They weren't really happy. They just feel really hurt and violated."

Niedbala said the thief broke off the door handle and drilled a hole above the lock to get inside and reach the cash box.

"Someone must have known we had some in there. Normally, we don't keep it in there," he added.

As for identifying who was responsible, there are no security cameras inside the concession stand. Organizers said they plan to install cameras following the incident.

"We would just like to get the money back," Niedbala said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.