West Deer woman faces child endangerment charge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Deer woman is facing a child endangerment charge.

Police said Brittney Pebler, 33, is facing the charge after a 9-month-old child in her care tested positive for cocaine. Pebler told police that she had some of the drug on her hands while preparing the baby's bottle. 

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Tribune-Review, Pebler told investigators she uses cocaine "recreationally" about once a month and admitted to taking it on Feb. 25, the day when first responders were called to the house to treat the child.

The child was taken to a local hospital and underwent testing, which found the drug in the child's urine, the Tribune-Review reports.

