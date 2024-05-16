West Deer residents fighting back against proposed gas well installations

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Many neighbors in West Deer are fighting back against proposed gas wells in their community.

They asked township supervisors to delay a vote on a new proposal that would change the ordinance for oil and gas wells.

The people of West Deer Township are on a mission to ensure their community doesn't turn into ground zero.

"I'm not against gas; I'm against having [wells] too close to homes in residential areas," said resident Mary Kalivoda.

Kalivoda is one of many leading the charge.

"We have no gas wells in West Deer Township. There have been several hearings and approvals and appeals, and two of the wells are on an appeal now."

On Wednesday, community members asked board township supervisors to not vote on a new draft that would change the ordinance for oil and gas wells.

Concerned residents want stiffer zoning regulations, such as a 1,250-foot setback from a deep well site, a 2,500-foot setback for schools, no fracking in residential neighborhoods, and no wavier and no exceptions to safe setbacks for fracking.

"We don't want to become Cecil Township. That's been in the news [for] the past couple of weeks."

Residents in Cecil Township are frustrated with fracking in their backyard.

"It shouldn't be in residential [areas] because of the potential dangers. It's slim, but when they do happen, there are big fires and explosions," another concerned resident said.

These residents tell KDKA-TV that they won't stop fighting this proposal. The next meeting to discuss the matter is scheduled for next month.