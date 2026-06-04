Pittsburgh's stretch of dry weather could come to an end this weekend with severe storm chances

Today, highs are hitting the mid-80s and lows dipping to the mid-to-low 50s and even some 40s in some spots. Skies will be clear through around 1 p.m., and then we will begin to see clouds rolling in.

I have noon temperatures right at 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the west this afternoon at around 5 mph.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - June 4, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, Friday is looking just as nice as today. I have Friday hitting the upper 80s with humidity levels starting to climb. It won't be as comfy, but it should still be nice.

Severe weather chances in the region on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Saturday's storm chance is going up, with severe storms being possible. Frequent lightning, downpours, and gusty winds should be expected around any storms that roll through our area on Saturday, with the highest storm chance coming in during the afternoon to evening.

7-day forecast: June 4, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

While still a bit up in the air, there appears to be a shot at seeing the Northern Lights both tonight and tomorrow night. The Space Prediction Center reports that three coronal mass ejections (CMEs) occurred on June 2nd. These "solar storms" should impact the Earth both tonight and tomorrow. The Space Prediction Center says that its confidence is high that the storms will interact with the Earth.

Chances to see the Northern Lights on Thursday night in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

They are less certain about its intensity. At this point, the forecast is for a G3-level storm with the potential for a storm as strong as G4.

A G3 storm is described as a 'strong' storm by the Space Prediction Center. These storms are known to have been seen as far south as Illinois or the 50° geomagnetic latitude. That puts Pittsburgh solidly in the area where seeing the Northern Lights will be possible. For the best chance of seeing the lights, go north. Find places where there is not a lot of light, and obviously look to the north. Sometimes the best bet to see the Northern Lights is through your phone, turning your phone's camera setting to "night mode."

I have heard stories of people not seeing anything until taking a picture on their phone and then getting spectacular pictures. The K level is forecast to be between 7 and 9 tonight and maybe also on Friday night. It should translate to a solid chance to see the lights.