Weekend Planner: Tattoos, underwear runs, and family history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that means the weekend is upon us!

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's plenty. Several great events are taking place this weekend across our region.

For those looking to get some ink or a piercing, Station Square is the place to be.

The Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo is happening at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel.

Those in attendance can catch some live tattooing, body piercing, and amazing entertainment.

Today's hours are from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. and it runs through Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door and start at $30.

Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo

Now, if you see people running around the North Shore in their underwear on Saturday, you aren't going crazy.

It's the annual Cupid's Undie Run.

Runners strip down to their skivvies to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis, also known as NF.

It's a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

The run begins at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at noon.

Cupid's Undie Run

Lastly, if you're trying to grow new branches on your family tree, head to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Sunday is Genealogy Day at the library.

Experts will be on hand from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to help you with your research as well as get information on the programs and resources available if you're interested in learning more about your family.

The best part?

It's all free!

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Genealogy Day