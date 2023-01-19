Weekend Planner: Poetry Unplugged, World of Wheels, Stories Like Me

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Thursday and the weekend is in view!

KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with some of the events happening around town.

Do you remember The Cosby Show? Well, the actor who played Theo Huxtable is in town this weekend. He's done a lot since his time on the show, including theater!

This weekend, he'll be here for Poetry Unplugged.

It's at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Malcolm Jamal-Warner is the featured guest, with Orlando Watson as the host.

It's Friday night with doors opening at 7 p.m. and an after-party as well. For more information, click here.

Henry Winkler will also be coming to town for the World of Wheels at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It's all weekend long and you'll see hot rods, custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Click here for more.

Lastly, for a free event for families with younger kids, every Sunday, a bookshop in Greenfield called Stories Like me hosts a storytime.

This Sunday is a celebration of the Lunar New Year.

You can visit the shop for storytime at 10:30 a.m. and this is really geared for kids from infancy to five years old. If you can't make it this weekend, it happens every Sunday. For more information, click here.