Weekend Planner: Music, museums, and drinks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday so let's plan that weekend, shall we?

Our first stop is in Millvale where the Millvale Music Festival is returning.

More than 300 musical acts, as well as visual and performance artists, will be entertaining you on nearly 30 stages.

You'll also be able to check out some comedy acts, grab a bite to eat at several food trucks, do some yoga, and even go to a silent disco.

It starts at 6 p.m. tonight and picks back up at noon on Saturday!

You can check out the full list of acts and events on their website at this link.

For families, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is opening a new interactive exhibit.

It's based on the PBS Kids series "Wild Kratts."

Wild Kratts Creature Power allows kids and families to explore animal habitats from around the world.

Also, the Pittsburgh Zoo will be part of it for live meet and greets with hedgehogs, lizards, and turtles.

Tickets and more are available on the museum website.

Lastly, for all you cocktail and wine enthusiasts, the Rivers Casino is hosting the Pittsburgh Wine and Spirits Festival.

You'll be able to sample more than 200 wines and spirits from around the world, enjoy a buffet dinner, and check out a bottle signing with celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

Tickets are up for sale on the Showclix website at this link.

With nice weather on the horizon, it'll be a fun weekend for all in the 412!