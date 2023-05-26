Weekend Planner: Memorial Day Weekend happenings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Memorial Day Weekend is here and there is plenty for you and your family to do!

We're highlighting several great events that you can check out this weekend in our weekend planner.

First, you can head out to Cranberry Township for a Friday evening beer market.

It's taking place on the streets of Cranberry Township on Route 19.

There will be great beer from several local breweries, delicious food, wine, and live music, and for those with kids, there will be fun activities for the kiddos!

It all begins at 5 p.m. tonight.

Details can be found right here.

Now, how does a morning of fishing sound?

You can head to Lake Carnegie in Highland Park for a free fishing derby.

It'll give your kids an opportunity to sharpen their fishing skills while learning more about the environment.

Lines and reels will start casting Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Equipment, bait, and instruction will all be provided for free.

Check out the details here on the Pittsburgh Let's Go Fishing Club website.

The North Shore is about to get more colorful!

The Pittsburgh River Walk and Chalk Fest is back this weekend.

More than 20 chalk artists from across the country are participating in the event.

In addition to all the breathtaking street art, you can enjoy delicious food and beverages as well as live entertainment.

It takes place along Isabella Street on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Full schedule and details can be found on the event page right here!

Just in time for summer, the National Aviary is launching new programming.

This Saturday, Superheroes of the Sky will introduce kids to the superpower-like features birds have all across the globe. It will feature interactive talks, live bird feedings, new play spaces for hands-on learning, and two new shows.

So, as you can see, there's something for everyone this Memorial Day Weekend!