Weekend Planner: Festivals, block parties, and Kennywood memories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that means we're back to help you plan your weekend!

We've got a couple of great events that are definitely worth braving the heat.

Downtown Washington is playing host to the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival.

It includes historical reenactments, food trucks, time-period-appropriate music, and a place where kids can learn about the revolutionary war time period.

It takes place on Main Street today and tomorrow.

Today it will run from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday it kicks off with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m.!

Check out the full list of events featured on their website.

On Sunday, the Strip District is hosting the National Senior Games Block Party.

It's all going down at the Terminal from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It's going to feature live music, an interactive art installation, and fun games.

It will also give people the chance to check out all the new shops and markets open in the Strip District's newest attraction.

VisitPittsburgh has the details on the block party and the games!

Finally, the Heinz History Center is celebrating Kennywood's 125th anniversary on Sunday.

All six floors of the museum will be filled showcasing the history and memories of the theme park.

There will also be special programming, family-friendly games, carnival-themed food, and more.

All of this is included in the price of admission.

It takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.!

Check it out on the Heinz History Center website.