Weekend Planner: Feeling festive and penguins on parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're in full holiday mode now that it's December 1 and there's SO much to do this weekend!

We start with a huge market, that's free to enter, and is a great way to support local business owners as you shop.

The Handmade Arcade Holiday Market is this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. There will be more than 250 vendors, hands-on activities, and live glass-blowing.

While it is free, organizers still want those planning to attend to sign up for free tickets.

You can sign up for those tickets right here.

If you're feeling festive and want to get into the holiday spirit, you can take a drive through Clinton's light-up night celebration!

The one-mile display is full of fun lights and displays.

Volunteers make the whole thing possible with some help from local groups and organizations.

It is now open through January 1, nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It costs $10 per car, cash only, and they're open on holidays!

Details on their celebration can be found on their Facebook page.

Last and certainly not leastly, the penguins are back!

The adorable little penguins will waddle through the Pittsburgh Zoo this weekend. It takes place Saturday and Sunday beginning this weekend, weather permitting.

It will start around 11:30 a.m. at the upper patio near the PPG Aquarium, it's included with your admission to the zoo.

Get the full schedule of Penguins on Parade on their website!