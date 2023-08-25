Weekend Planner: Banana splits, wine, and some exercise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and once again we're going to help you plan your weekend!

Let's get into it.

Tomorrow, The Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to the Strip District. It will feature more than 20 food trucks and vendors, live music, an art market, and fun for the whole family.

It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $13 and they can be purchased right here.

The 90s are back tonight at Seven Springs!

The Seven Springs Wine Festival starts tonight with the "Party Like It's 1993" theme - the year the festival started 30 years ago.

The festival continues on Saturday and Sunday at the base of the ski slopes and it's one of the largest wine festivals in Pennsylvania, featuring nearly 25 wineries. There will also be wine seminars, cooking classes, as well as live music on multiple stages.

Tickets are $20, you can get a full rundown of the weekend events on their website.

If you and the kids are looking to take a trip back to prehistoric times, you can do so at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend.

Dinosaur Adventures will showcase exhibits with life-size dinosaurs that even come alive!

It's happening tomorrow and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Your ticket to prehistoric times start at $25.

Then, on Sunday, Pedal Pittsburgh once again will take over the streets of Pittsburgh.

Riders can choose between four routes, from a beginner-friendly seven-mile loop to an experts-only endurance challenge.

Regardless of the route you choose, you'll be getting some cool swag no matter what!

The first riders of the day roll out of Allegheny Commons Park at 7 a.m.

Check out the routes and sign up on their website.

Lastly, we've got a "sweet" event for you in Latrobe this weekend.

They're celebrating their claim to fame in the Great American Banana Split Celebration!

It all gets underway today at noon. Then it continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at everything you can experience in the home of the banana split right here.

Sweet treats, wine, and a chance to work it all off gives you a fun and productive weekend!