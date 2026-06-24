Wednesday will be dry and pleasant in Pittsburgh ahead of possible rain and storms

Today will be one of the most comfortable days of the year for those who will be outside. Humidity levels will be low with a slight westerly wind throughout the day.

It'll be sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Morning temperatures dipped to the low 50s, and I have noon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - June 24, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

While the weather is looking great for relaxing outside, you may want to take today's pleasant weather to get yard work done. Rain chances are set to return on Thursday, continuing through Saturday morning. After that, heat and humidity are set to return, so the 'comfy' level will go down drastically.

If you're looking to do yardwork, today is probably your best chance! KDKA Weather Center

There is some good news when it comes to severe storms on Thursday, with the latest model data indicating a higher chance for morning rain and overcast skies all day long. Morning rain and clouds would mean a lower severe weather risk for the end of the day.

The severe weather risk is going to be low on Thursday and dependent on earlier-day rain and cloud cover. I have Thursday highs hitting the low 80s.

Rain chances remain in place on Friday with mostly rain rolling in and sticking around into Saturday morning. Highs both Friday and on Saturday should remain near 80 degrees. Warmer weather begins to roll in starting on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Monday highs will be in the upper 80s, with highs possibly hitting the 90s most of next week.