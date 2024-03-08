Weather warmer today in Pittsburgh with rain chances increasing after sunset

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We just saw the 7th warmest start to March on record and the warmest since 1992.

The next big system arrives over the next 24 hours.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the exact timing of rain for today. I think the best way to handle the potential rain is to go isolated rain chances (meaning you'll likely be dry, but not everyone will be) through sunset.

After that, I will bump up rain chances to scattered through midnight.

Finally, widespread rain is expected for Saturday with two rounds of rain coming through. The first comes Saturday morning, wrapping up shortly after sunrise.

The second happens late morning into the afternoon hours on Saturday. You should expect an inch of rain throughout the day on Saturday. Some could see significantly more than an inch. Flooding cannot be ruled out with the main push of rain occurring late Saturday morning through the afternoon.

Rain totals expected through early Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Once rain comes to an end on Saturday, things will start getting a little wild.

Winds will pick up with wind gusts up to 50mph being possible. Temperatures will rapidly decline. I have Saturday seeing a high of 56 degrees with the Sunday midnight temperature coming in 40.

Chances for excessive rain up the east coast on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Sunday afternoon will see temperatures in just the mid-30s. Highs today will hit the low 60s.

Saturday highs will be in the low 50s. Sunday will be chilly with the cold sticking around on Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Highs on Tuesday will hit the low 60s. I have us near 70 for highs on Thursday with another rain chance around for the afternoon.

7-day forecast: March 8, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

