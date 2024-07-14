Watch CBS News
Waterskier dies after crashing into docked boat in Monongahela River

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead following a waterskiing accident in the Monongahela River this weekend. 

According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, 39-year-old Jarred Feschuk of New Eagle was waterskiing on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville around 10 a.m. when he collided with a docked boat. 

First responders took Feschuk to the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. 

The cause and manner of his death are pending investigation. 

Patrick Damp

