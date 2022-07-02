Floor-dropping water slide Bombs Away opens at Sandcastle

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Sandcastle debuted its newest water slide Bombs Away Friday.

Riders step into an enclosed capsule and the floor disappears, dropping them into a 300-foot-long tube spiraling six stories down.

Sandcastle debuted its newest water slide Bombs Away on July 1, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

"It's very nerve-wracking, especially when the countdown starts. Your heart starts to beat faster," said A.J. Yellin from Zelienople.

The ride was supposed to open the in summer of 2020, but the pandemic slowed it down.

Park leaders said they couldn't be happier to unveil the new centerpiece of the park for the big summer holiday.