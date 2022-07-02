Watch CBS News
Local News

Floor-dropping water slide Bombs Away opens at Sandcastle

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Floor-dropping water slide Bombs Away opens at Sandcastle
Floor-dropping water slide Bombs Away opens at Sandcastle 01:30

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Sandcastle debuted its newest water slide Bombs Away Friday.

Riders step into an enclosed capsule and the floor disappears, dropping them into a 300-foot-long tube spiraling six stories down.

kdka-sandcastle-bombs-away.png
Sandcastle debuted its newest water slide Bombs Away on July 1, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

"It's very nerve-wracking, especially when the countdown starts. Your heart starts to beat faster," said A.J. Yellin from Zelienople. 

The ride was supposed to open the in summer of 2020, but the pandemic slowed it down. 

Park leaders said they couldn't be happier to unveil the new centerpiece of the park for the big summer holiday. 

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.