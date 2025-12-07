Water main break shuts down part of Route 51 in Brentwood
A water main break flooded part of Route 51 on Sunday.
Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) was closed in each direction at the intersection of Greenlee Road in Brentwood Borough around 8 p.m., a PennDOT spokesperson said.
The Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said on social media that part of the road buckled because of the incident.
Route 51 reopened to traffic in the southbound direction as of 8:35 p.m., while the northbound side was reopened to a single lane of traffic by 9 p.m.
A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson said service is expected to be restored to customers by Monday morning.