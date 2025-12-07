Water main break shuts down part of Route 51 in Brentwood

A water main break flooded part of Route 51 on Sunday.

Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) was closed in each direction at the intersection of Greenlee Road in Brentwood Borough around 8 p.m., a PennDOT spokesperson said.

The Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said on social media that part of the road buckled because of the incident.

Photo Credit: Jordyn Robinson

Route 51 reopened to traffic in the southbound direction as of 8:35 p.m., while the northbound side was reopened to a single lane of traffic by 9 p.m.

A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson said service is expected to be restored to customers by Monday morning.