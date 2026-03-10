Water main break disrupts service for over 700 customers in Washington County

It was a soggy scene for those driving along Route 18. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a 12-inch water main break near the intersection with Ramsey Drive let water loose.

"(I) woke up and there was like a river going around each side of the house," said Mike Medlen, who lives right across from the water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water crews and others soon responded.

"Thought we were going to wash away," Medlen said with a laugh. "The township was out here, digging around the drains and stuff to let it flow."

The road is open, but as of 8:30 a.m., approximately 740 Pennsylvania American Water customers were without water.

"Yep, we're out of water, and that was the surprise. Woke up, no water," Medlen added.

Michelle Venneri said she was dog-sitting nearby when she heard strange noises.

"I kind of figured, maybe something was wrong in the house," Venneri said.

The lack of water forced remote instruction for Trinity Area School District's intermediate and middle school students. Joe Walker Elementary School has a tanker, so students were able to attend in-person instruction, officials told KDKA-TV.

Meanwhile, for those who need to go to work, life must go on.

"I saw all of the water when I went to leave. I had to, like, cross a river at the end of the road. I had no choice because I had to get to work," said Venneri.

Community concern online and in person turned to a local favorite on the downward slope of the gushing water.

Scotty's Ice Cream sits along the same street where the water main broke.

"Scotty's Ice Cream is directly across the street from them, and they were taking on a lot of water," Venneri said.

The owner's family said Scotty's has no water damage. Like their neighbors, they too do not have water service.

However, that won't impact business because the ice cream store is closed to customers until it officially reopens in April.

At last update, Pennsylvania American Water's spokesman said they expect the repair to be completed around 3 p.m. Tuesday.