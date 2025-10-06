Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to legalize water cremation

Water cremation, known as aquamation, is gaining popularity across the country and could become legal right here in Pennsylvania.

Lindsey Ballard said the eco-friendly method has been offered to families at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Minnesota since 2020.

"I think that families really like that it's a gentle process," Ballard said.

The gentle process uses water in the disposition of a loved one.

"Since we added water cremation to our offerings, it certainly has grown in popularity over the last five years, so every year we're doing more and more," Ballard said.

Ballard, the president of the Cremation Association of North America, said at her business, out of those choosing cremation, about 30 percent are deciding on water, and they have young people already signing pre-authorization forms saying it's what they want when they die.

According to the organization, Pennsylvania could be the 26th state to legalize the procedure. Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia co-sponsored a bill authorizing the use of alkaline hydrolysis or water cremations in the commonwealth. It just passed in the state House with bipartisan support.

"This is really a technological advancement that is environmentally sustainable," Rabb said.

During the last term, it also passed the state House, but the bill didn't go anywhere. This time, they have a Republican primary co-sponsor in Rep. Abby Major of Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. Rabb, a funeral director, said they already have the support of a Republican senator.

"It provides the same kind of result as it would with cremation, in terms of what the family gets back," Rabb said.

In fact, Ballard said the process provides about 30% more ashes. It uses 95% water and 5% liquid potassium hydroxide.

"It is going to gently swirl around in the vessel, and that chemical composition will break down your soft tissue of your body, so what you're left with at the end is bone," Ballard said.

Then, there's just one added step for drying.

When it comes to the environment, unlike the traditional fire method, there are no emissions, and the water is recycled at a treatment plant with no traces of DNA left behind.

Ballard said prices depend on the place. Compared to a fire cremation, it could cost slightly more, but it could be more affordable than a burial, possibly giving families some comfort during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"For us, it's just been really great to have a variety for people," Ballard said.