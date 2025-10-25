Watch live: Westminster vs. Grove City college football live stream

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Westminster Titans are set to face the Grove City Wolverines this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

Grove City (4-2) hosts today's game and heads into the contest on a three-game winning streak with victories over Geneva, Waynesburg, and Allegheny.

Westminster (4-2) has won four of their last five games, with the lone loss during the stretch coming two weeks ago on the road against W&J.

Both teams in today's game were picked to finish near the top of the conference in the PAC Preseason Poll.

Kickoff from Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City is set for 1 p.m.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.