Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Loudoun United FC live stream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a soccer night in Pittsburgh!

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds hosting Loudoun United FC and looking for their third straight win!

The team ended a long winless streak two weeks ago with a 5-0 win over the Oakland Roots and followed that up last week with a 3-1 win over Hartford.

Overall this season, the Riverhounds are sporting a record of 5-9-6.

Kickoff tonight is set for 7:00 p.m.

There are multiple ways to watch the Riverhounds this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

The Riverhounds' 2024 season

KDKA+, which became the team's local broadcast partner in 2023, will show 15 home matches and seven away matches this season. The matches will also be streaming here on KDKA.com.

The matches that KDKA+ will be broadcasting for the rest of the season are listed below:

Saturday, August 10 - Riverhounds vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m.



Saturday, August 17 - Riverhounds vs. Colorado Springs - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 - Birmingham vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 - Indy vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 - Riverhounds vs. Rhode Island - 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Riverhounds - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 - Riverhounds vs. Birmingham - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 - Riverhounds vs. Charleston - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 - Loudoun vs. Riverhounds - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 - Riverhounds vs. El Paso - 7 p.m.