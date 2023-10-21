Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Detroit City FC live stream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a soccer night in Pittsburgh!

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are taking on Detroit City FC and we're live from Highmark Stadium on KDKA+ and and KDKA.com!

Tune into each game by watching the video player above, our live player on the KDKA app, by finding CBS News Pittsburgh on the CBS News app, Paramount Plus, and on Pluto TV, as well as on KDKA+. 

First published on October 21, 2023 / 5:46 PM

First published on October 21, 2023 / 5:46 PM

