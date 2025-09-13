Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch live: Mt. Union vs. Grove City college football live stream

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Mt. Union Raiders are set to face the Grove City Wolverines this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference. 

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV. 

Grove City hosts today's game and heads into the contest with a 1-0 record having beaten No. 10 Cortland last week on the road in New York with a 31-14 victory.

Ellis Sutton completed 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown while the Wolverines' defense came up with six interceptions in the win over Cortland.

Grove City was picked to finish second in the Presidents Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. 

Mt. Union also heads into today's game with a 1-0 record having beaten Wheaton by a score of 37-29 last week. 

Kickoff from Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City is set for 1 p.m.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

  • 10/11 - Westminster at Washington & Jefferson - 2 p.m.
  • 10/18 - Geneva at Waynesburg - 1 p.m. 
  • 10/25 - Westminster at Grove City - 1 p.m.
  • 11/1 - Case Western Reserve at Washington & Jefferson - 6 p.m.
  • 11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m. 
Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue