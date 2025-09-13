Watch live: Mt. Union vs. Grove City college football live stream

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Mt. Union Raiders are set to face the Grove City Wolverines this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

Grove City hosts today's game and heads into the contest with a 1-0 record having beaten No. 10 Cortland last week on the road in New York with a 31-14 victory.

Ellis Sutton completed 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown while the Wolverines' defense came up with six interceptions in the win over Cortland.

Grove City was picked to finish second in the Presidents Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Mt. Union also heads into today's game with a 1-0 record having beaten Wheaton by a score of 37-29 last week.

Kickoff from Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City is set for 1 p.m.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

10/11 - Westminster at Washington & Jefferson - 2 p.m.

10/18 - Geneva at Waynesburg - 1 p.m.

10/25 - Westminster at Grove City - 1 p.m.

11/1 - Case Western Reserve at Washington & Jefferson - 6 p.m.

11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m.