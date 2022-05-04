Babies at Washington Health System wear Star Wars outfits for May the 4th

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Star Wars Day, which is the perfect excuse to dress up newborns in adorable outfits from a galaxy far, far away.

Washington Health System shared photos of babies dressed up like R2-D2, Yoda, Chewbacca and a stormtrooper in observation of May the 4th.

"The force is strong with these young ones born at Washington Health System's CARE Center for Family Birth and Women's Health," the health system wrote on Facebook.

You can see all the cuteness here: