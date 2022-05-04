Babies at Washington Health System wear Star Wars outfits for May the 4th

Watch CBS News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Star Wars Day, which is the perfect excuse to dress up newborns in adorable outfits from a galaxy far, far away. 

Washington Health System shared photos of babies dressed up like R2-D2, Yoda, Chewbacca and a stormtrooper in observation of May the 4th. 

"The force is strong with these young ones born at Washington Health System's CARE Center for Family Birth and Women's Health," the health system wrote on Facebook.

You can see all the cuteness here: 

May the 4th be with you! The force is strong with these young ones born at Washington Health System's CARE Center for Family Birth and Women's Health. #StarWarsDay #MayThe4th #maythe4thbewithyou #starwars

Posted by Washington Health System on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

