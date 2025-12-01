One person flown to the hospital following robbery, shooting at Washington Food Mart

Police in the City of Washington are investigating a robbery and shooting at a food mart that sent one person to the hospital.

Washington County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that the robbery and shooting happened at the Washington Food Mart along West Chestnut Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter following a robbery and shooting that took place at the Washington Food Mart along West Chestnut Street on Sunday night. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Details are limited at this time, but dispatchers said that one person was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.

It's unclear if the robbery and shooting happened inside the store or if any arrests have been made.

The City of Washington Police Department is now investigating the robbery and shooting.