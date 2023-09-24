Washington County utility worker electrocuted

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A utility worker is recovering after being electrocuted in Washington.

The South Strabane Fire Department says the worker was found suspended in the 'bucket of their truck' and unconscious on Friday.

Several rescue tactics were attempted, but emergency crews say none were possible until the power was secured. After about 30 minutes, the worker was safely rescued and flown to a local hospital.

There's no word on their condition.