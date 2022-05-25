Man arrested after deadly shooting of neighbor in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Washington County.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the coroner has been called to the scene Wednesday in Smith Township. The man was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home on Loffert Road for around 90 minutes, according to the Observer-Reporter.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper2)

The man is accused of shooting his neighbor around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but officials could not reach the victim because the man locked himself in the house, the district attorney told the Observer-Reporter. The victim reportedly died at the scene outside one of the houses.

The names of the victim and man have not been released.

