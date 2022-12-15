Washington County man accused of sexually abusing 6 children

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County man is accused of sexually abusing at least six children.

Police said their investigation into Leo McIntyre III began in October after receiving multiple child welfare reports alleging he abused multiple victims.

McIntyre worked as a swim coach at Goldfish Swim School in Peters Township, though according to the criminal complaints, the assaults happened at McIntyre's house on Winfield Street in Canonsburg and didn't appear to involve any students.

Parents tell me this man worked at Goldfish Swim School in Peters Twp. and parents are sick over this news. More tonight on @KDKA https://t.co/fK7j9q4n75 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 15, 2022

He's facing charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

