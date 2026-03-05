Pittsburgh-area parents charged after infant exposed to fentanyl

Two parents in Washington County are facing felony charges after police say their infant was exposed to fentanyl.

The investigation began after a 4-month-old was taken to UPMC Washington after becoming unusually lethargic. Tests revealed fentanyl in the infant's system. The baby was given Narcan and later transferred to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Investigators described the overdose as potentially near-fatal. Darrell Diaz and Katrina Post, the infant's parents, have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Post told police she left the baby with Diaz that morning while taking another child to the bus stop. But as detectives continued to investigate, they say they uncovered troubling details about drug use inside the home on Clarke Street in Chartiers Township.

Court documents allege Diaz was a frequent fentanyl user, injecting multiple bags each day. Police say text messages between the couple after the baby tested positive for the drug were uncovered and revealed that Diaz was concerned he would go to jail. In the thread, they said Diaz allegedly asked Post to lie and say she and the baby did not live at the house on Clarke Street, but instead stayed with her mom.

Investigators also interviewed Post's 11-year-old child, who also lives in the home. According to the complaint, the child told investigators she heard Diaz tell people that Post would get drugs for him.

Police said both parents were aware of the drug use in the home where the infant was living, which ultimately led to the baby's near-fatal fentanyl overdose.

The couple is due back in court later this March.