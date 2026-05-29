5-year-old in "serious critical condition" after drowning in Washington County pool, police say

A 5-year-old boy is in "serious critical condition" after drowning in a backyard pool at a home in Washington County, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said first responders were called to a home on Pine Nut Drive in Nottingham Township for a reported drowning in a pool around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Gagliardi said family members pulled the boy from the in-ground pool behind the home before officials arrived, and first responders performed CPR for 60 minutes at the home and in an ambulance before the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

State police troopers are investigating. Gagliardi did not release any additional details on Friday.

"At this point, it feels like a family party on a Friday with an accident," the trooper said. "But we are going to continue our investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.